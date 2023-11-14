McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

