Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

