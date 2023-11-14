Mckinley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $995.92 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $999.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $929.38 and a 200 day moving average of $933.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,472. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

