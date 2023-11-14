Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,317,050,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

TTE opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

