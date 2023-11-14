Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.