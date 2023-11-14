Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $874,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

