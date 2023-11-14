Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

GMAB opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

