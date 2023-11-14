Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

