Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

