Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $859.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

