Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 11.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,491,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.