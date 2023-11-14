Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 636 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:TSM opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

