Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

