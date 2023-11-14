Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.