Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

