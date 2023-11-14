Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

