M&G (LON:MNG) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 195 ($2.39).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228 ($2.80).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.50) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,130.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,111.11%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

