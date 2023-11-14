Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 77,420 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

