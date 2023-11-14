Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Dover worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,271,000 after purchasing an additional 269,333 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 270,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $211,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.