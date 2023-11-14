Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

