Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Bread Financial comprises 0.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after buying an additional 678,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

