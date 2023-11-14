Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $32.56 Million Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 818,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,000. Granite Construction comprises 2.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.
Granite Construction Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.
GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
