Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 89,890 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,890 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $24,364,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

