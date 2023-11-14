Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

