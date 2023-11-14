Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,600 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 590,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

