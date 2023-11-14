Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

