Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

