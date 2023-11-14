Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $4,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

