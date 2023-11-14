Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.9 %

ASO stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

