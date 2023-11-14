Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

