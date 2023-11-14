Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

