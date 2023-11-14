Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,976,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWC stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $762.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

