Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 641,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 810,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

ED opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

