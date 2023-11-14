Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

