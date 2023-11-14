Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $10,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

