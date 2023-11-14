Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $50,761,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

