Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

