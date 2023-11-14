Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,439.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00145706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00041160 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

