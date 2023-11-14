Nextech3D.AI (NEXCF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect Nextech3D.AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Nextech3D.AI has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nextech3D.AI from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

