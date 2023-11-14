NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.