Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $96,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

