NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.15 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
