Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 219,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nucor by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm's revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

