Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $51,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

