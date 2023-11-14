Oder Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

