Oder Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.