Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

