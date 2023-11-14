Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,939 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

