ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.