Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Orion Oyj stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.27. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.71 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

